‘I’ll stab you, I have AIDS!’: Man armed with needle robs Dollar General

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robber took drastic steps to steal a cart full of laundry detergent from a Cleveland Dollar General, going so far as to threaten a clerk with a dirty hypodermic needle.
It all started on Oct. 20 when two men walked into the bargain retail store at 3040 Fulton Road. They split up and began talking to each other on their cell phones.
One suspect walked outside while the other squirreled detergent into a shopping cart.
As the suspect tried to leave with the stockpile of soap, a clerk jumped in his way.
To escape, the suspect pulled out a needle and said “I’ll stab you, I have AIDS," according to a Cleveland Police report.
The man made off with the detergent, and fled westbound on Walton Avenue with his accomplice.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Janet Murphy by email at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or by phone: 216-623-5217.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.