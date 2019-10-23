Male taken into custody in connection to death of woman who was thrown from vehicle on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a male is in custody in connection to the death of Vonnaisha Akins, the 21-year-old woman who died after being thrown from a vehicle on I-90.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the male was arrested for tampering with evidence, but no formal charges have been filed yet.
Akins was found by police on Monday afternoon on I-90 west near Carnegie Avenue.
Investigators learned that she was thrown from the vehicle.
Paramedics rushed Akins to MetroHealth Hospital where she died from her injuries.
19 News reporter Hannah Catlett recently spoke to Akins’ family.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.
