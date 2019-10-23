Mansfield police say suspicious people claiming to be from children services tried to enter a 2nd home

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in just over a week, Mansfield police received reports of individuals claiming to be county employees trying to enter a home.
Officers responded to a home on Middle-Bellville Road on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report that two white females and a white male claiming to be from Richland County Children Serves tried to persuade the homeowner into allowing them inside.
The individuals told the resident that they needed to come inside the home and discuss an open case she had with children services, according to the Mansfield Division of Police.
Police said the resident noticed that the lanyard holding the ID cards “did not look right” and they were not able to provide paperwork to confirm their identities. The individuals responded and said it was the “new look” for Richland County Children Services.
After the resident denied entry to the three individuals, she said they left in a dark blue Toyota SUV-style vehicle.
Tuesday’s report is the second time in nine days where people reportedly tried to enter a home. The first incident was reported on Oct. 14 in the area of Sycamore Street and West 3rd Street.
Investigators believe that both incidents are related because the description of the two females are similar.
Subject 1
- White female
- Long brown hair
- Glasses
- Appeared to be in her 30s
Subject 2
- White female
- Short blond hair
- Appeared to be in her 30s
Subject 3
- White male
- Wearing red shirt with khakis
- Glasses
- Appeared to be older
“The actions of these individuals are alarming and we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them,” Mansfield police wrote in a statement.
Police are urging residents to block anybody from entering their home and call police immediately if proper identification is not displayed.
Anyone who may have additional information about the identities of the two women or if they experienced a similar incident should call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.
