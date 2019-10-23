Men connected to murder of 18-year-old Akron woman to be sentenced today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday Morning, William Alexander and Dylan Brown are scheduled to be sentenced for their role in the murder of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie.
Guthrie was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2018, inside an abandoned home on Lillian St. She was shot in the head. Investigators said Alexander and Brown helped clean up the crime scene and moved Guthrie’s body to a wooded area in nearby New Franklin.
Brown pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated possession of drugs in April.
Alexander was convicted of attempted kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse.
Guthrie’s parents previously told investigators and reporters their daughter had been struggling with a meth addiction around the time her death, and they were trying to get her the help she needed.
She was a member of her high school wrestling team and dreamed of working in the medical field.
Last month, Danny Hamby was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 24 years on charges that included murder, possessing weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.
Toni Kenney, Hamby’s former girlfriend, was sentenced to 16 years for tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.