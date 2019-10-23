3 men and 1 woman now sentenced in connection with the murder of an Akron teenager

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Two additional men were sentenced Wednesday morning for their role in the murder of Samantha Guthrie, 18.
Guthrie was shot in the head on Nov. 4, 2018 inside an abandoned home on Lillian Street in Akron.
Her body was found on Nov. 26, 2018 in the woods off Rex Hill Road in New Franklin, three weeks after she was reported missing.
Danny Hamby killed Guthrie and then ordered his girlfriend, Toni Kenney, William Alexander and Dylan Brown to help clean up the crime scene and dispose of the body.
Akron police said Hamby and Kenney were found with the murder weapon and the car used to transport Guthrie’s body.
Last month, Hamby was sentenced to life in prison and Kenney was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Alexander was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Brown was sentenced to five years probation.
Guthrie’s parents previously told investigators and reporters their daughter had been struggling with a meth addiction around the time her death, and they were trying to get her the help she needed.
She was a member of her high school wrestling team and dreamed of working in the medical field.
A vigil for Guthrie is planned for Nov. 4.
Family members and friends will gather at the home on Lillian Street in Akron at 5 p.m. and then move to the field in New Franklin.
