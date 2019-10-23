Mom discovers son is missing from treatment center when she brought him a birthday cake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville mom discovered her 40-year-old son was not at an alcohol and drug treatment center, when she brought him his birthday cake.
Nancy Bradley filed a police report on Tuesday.
Bradley told Cleveland police Mario Burke had been living at the Y-Haven on Woodland Avenue.
On July 17, Bradley went to visit him for his birthday and was told he hadn’t been there since June.
According to the police report, after learning from Burke’s friends he may have been spotted around Cudell Avenue, she talked to people in the area, but didn’t have any luck.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5033.
