Northeast Ohio Weather: More sun today with wind gusts over 30 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in the southeast part of the country will track towards Ohio today. This is keeping us dry. I have a good deal of sun in the forecast today. The wind remains up. A southwest to west wind will gust over 30 mph at times this afternoon. A few spots along the lake shore could gust to 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures warm to around 60 degrees. A weak cold front approaches from the west tonight. This will keep the windy conditions going through the night. It will be more of a south wind so the temperatures will not drop much at all. Most areas stay above 50 degrees tonight. This front will come through dry.