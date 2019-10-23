Pigskin Poll: Who is the greatest NFL head coach of all-time?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are going up against one of the most storied franchises in NFL history in the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Patriots’ success is undeniable, with Bill Belichick leading the way the team has a total of 6 SuperBowl titles.
The list is pretty stacked with talent, including Browns co-founder Paul Brown who retired with a record of 159-80-5.
For perspective, Belichick is closing in on 300 wins sitting at 299.
The only coaches in front of him are Don Shula with 347 and George Halas with 324.
The game is set to take place Sunday, Oct. 27 in New England at 4:25 p.m.
