Stark police to ride school buses to catch dangerous drivers

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County students may be in for a surprise this week as they might see a sheriff’s deputy riding the bus with them.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to put deputies on school buses across Stark County.
The initiative is apart of the “Bus Ride for Safety” program, which puts deputies on random school buses in school districts across the county to remind the public of the importance of school bus and student transportation procedures.
This program will take place during National School Bus Safety Week, Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier stated that deputies will observe school bus operations and report violations to deputies on patrol in the area.
Drivers need to “slow down” and stop for students boarding and deboarding buses.
According to police, flashing yellow and red lights on the bus are a signal to drivers that children will soon be boarding or deboarding the bus.
Police say that drivers should be alert in school zones and watch for school buses that are stopped.
Officers will also monitor bus activity for safety and will be taking enforcement action for unsafe and illegal acts.
