'They trusted me and I betrayed them.’ Ohio mom behind nationwide Facebook scam sentenced to prison

“Victimizing hundreds of mothers with small children, while simultaneously defrauding HUD’s Public Housing program, particularly when affordable housing for those in need is so scarce, hits at the core of the mission of the HUD Office of Inspector General. We would like to acknowledge our continued partnerships at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department for their tireless efforts to insure that HUD programs go to those who truly have critical housing needs.”

Brad Geary, Special Agent in Charge