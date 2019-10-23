This 11-year-old Cleveland girl is giving back and the universe is reciprocating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11-year-old Logan Williams is wise beyond her years, she juggles her studies alongside philanthropy.
She’s currently highlighted in an exhibit at the Cleveland History Exhibit in a collaboration called:
Last year she came up with the bright idea to give back to Cleveland’s homeless for her birthday.
Instead of asking for presents she decided to ask for blankets and gave them out to those in need.
Her efforts were documented in the short film, “Blanket Blessings.”
Since last year she’s had several opportunities to showcase her talents; from performing the National Anthem at college campuses to auditioning for spots with Nickelodeon.
It’s a classic tale of when you give the world gives back.
Logan credits her mother and grandmother for the lessons learned over the years.
Those same messages still stick with her today, check out the wise words from little Logan:
Her mother Denyelle who sacrificed is also benefiting from opportunities thanks to her daughter’s progression.
“I had dreams too, I went to school and had dreams of being a fashion designer, and work in costume designing," Denyelle Logan mentioned.
It didn’t pan out then, but 20 years later her dreams are coming to fruition thanks to her daughter.
Later this year she plans and doing something similar for her birthday, this time for animals in need.
