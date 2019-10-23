Tickets to watch the Cleveland Browns play in New England are the hottest NFL ticket on the resale market this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Browns travel to Foxboro, Mass. to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, and tickets are the most in-demand in the NFL this week on the resale site Vividseats.com.
The average price at the time of this article to watch the Browns possibly upset the Patriots is $547, which is also the third highest price of the season for Pats tickets.
To be fare, New England tickets are frequently the most in-demand tickets based on price every week.
Whether at home or on the road, tickets to watch Tom Brady and the boys are the most in-demand ticket six times this season according to sales on VividSeats.
Average Cost of a New England Patriot Ticket Sold as of 10/23
- Cowboys at Patriots on 11/24: $707 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Chiefs at Patriots on 12/8: $561 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Browns at Patriots on 10/27: $547 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Patriots at Eagles on 11/17: $373 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Patriots at Texans on 12/1: $366 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Dolphins at Patriots on 12/29: $294 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
- Bills at Patriots on 12/22: $ 273
- Patriots at Ravens on 11/3: $250
- Patriots at Bengals on 12/15: $160
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.