Tickets to watch the Cleveland Browns play in New England are the hottest NFL ticket on the resale market this week

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Dan DeRoos | October 23, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 1:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Browns travel to Foxboro, Mass. to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, and tickets are the most in-demand in the NFL this week on the resale site Vividseats.com.

The average price at the time of this article to watch the Browns possibly upset the Patriots is $547, which is also the third highest price of the season for Pats tickets.

To be fare, New England tickets are frequently the most in-demand tickets based on price every week.

Whether at home or on the road, tickets to watch Tom Brady and the boys are the most in-demand ticket six times this season according to sales on VividSeats.

Average Cost of a New England Patriot Ticket Sold as of 10/23

  • Cowboys at Patriots on 11/24: $707 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Chiefs at Patriots on 12/8: $561 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Browns at Patriots on 10/27: $547 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Patriots at Eagles on 11/17: $373  (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Patriots at Texans on 12/1: $366 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Dolphins at Patriots on 12/29: $294 (this is the most in-demand NFL game of the week)
  • Bills at Patriots on 12/22: $ 273
  • Patriots at Ravens on 11/3: $250
  • Patriots at Bengals on 12/15: $160

