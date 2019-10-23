UAW Parma members set to vote on GM contract Wednesday morning

UAW Parma members set to vote on GM contract Wednesday morning
Strike at GM Metal Plant in Parma, Ohio (Source: WOIO)
By Alan Rodges | October 23, 2019 at 5:48 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:48 AM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Auto Workers Union Local 1005 is set to vote on the tentative agreement between the UAW and General Motors Wednesday morning.

The vote comes after GM workers went on strike in mid-September, impacting dozens of manufacturing plants across North America.

[GM workers in Parma protest after UAW let contract expire]

The polls will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and close on Thursday at 8 a.m.

This initial contract allows GM workers to be eligible for pay raises and a signing bonus. The contract also states that GM will move forward with closing the Lordstown plant as well as ones in Michigan and Maryland.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.