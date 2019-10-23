UAW Parma members set to vote on GM contract Wednesday morning

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Auto Workers Union Local 1005 is set to vote on the tentative agreement between the UAW and General Motors Wednesday morning.
The vote comes after GM workers went on strike in mid-September, impacting dozens of manufacturing plants across North America.
The polls will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and close on Thursday at 8 a.m.
This initial contract allows GM workers to be eligible for pay raises and a signing bonus. The contract also states that GM will move forward with closing the Lordstown plant as well as ones in Michigan and Maryland.
