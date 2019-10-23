Undocumented immigrant sentenced to at least 10 years for sexually assaulting, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - An undocumented immigrant convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl will serve at least 10 years behind bars.
On Tuesday, at a Stark County court hearing, the prosecutor’s office said Juan Leon-Gomez was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.
Police and court records show that Leon-Gomez was arrested in the Massillon area on May 1. Days earlier, the victim’s mother reported to authorities that her daughter was pregnant on April 29.
Akron police previously confirmed that Leon-Gomez is a Guatemalan citizen. After serving time in prison, Leon-Gomez will be deported out of the United States.
