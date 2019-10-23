Victim pushed out of car on I-90 told family her boyfriend beat her 2 weeks before her death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the woman pushed out of a moving car on I-90 is waiting for justice.
Now, 19 News has obtained an exclusive recording that may be used as evidence in the case.
Michael Africa says he stepped into Vonnashia Adkin’s life a few years ago.
“She was like a kid herself. She needed help,” he said.
She called him granddad, and he helped her care for her daughter.
Monday evening Africa got the call that Vonnashia was pushed out of a car on I-90 and left for dead.
“I’m a person that don’t hardly shed no tears, but I shed tears then, and I’m about to shed tears now. It’s just unbelievable,” he said.
Tuesday, Africa had to tell Vonnashia’s 4-year-old daughter that she’ll never see her mother again.
“She put her head under the covers and she ran up under the bed,” he said. She said it ain’t true, that they’re lying."
Police haven’t named a suspect in Vonnashia’s death just yet.
So, Africa is helping officers find a lead in the case.
His phone is set up to record all of his phone calls.
He exclusively gave 19 News and police a recording of a conversation he had with Vonnashia on Oct. 6.
“I gave them a copy of that tape, of Vonnashia telling me what this dude threatened her and pistol whipped her and beat her,” he said.
In the recording, Vonnashia tells him her boyfriend was mad about something she posted on Instagram.
She says her face is bruised. She went to make a police report, but ended up leaving the police station without speaking to an officer, because she was too scared.
Africa says he spoke to a man who pulled over to help Vonnashia on the highway Monday.
He says the suspect vehicle that witness described matches the car her boyfriend drives.
