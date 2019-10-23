Woman found guilty for letting North Ridgeville dogs out of home

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Station woman has been found guilty after she broke into a Pine Ridge Mobile Home to let two dogs out.
Pam Coleman was found guilty of criminal trespass and obstructing official business. She was also fined $400 and given a suspended jail sentence. Coleman also must do 10 hours of community service and pay to repair the door off of the mobile home she damaged getting the dogs out.
Coleman was charged because she broke into a mobile home to let dogs out.
Coleman says that she could hear the dogs barking and scratching at the door.
She also heard rumors that the dogs were not adequately cared for so she broke into the home.
After she let the dogs out Coleman took them to the North Ridgeville police department.
Police then charged Coleman for breaking into the mobile home. Police say that they just recently did a welfare check on the family and the dogs, police concluded that the animals were being taken care of.
Coleman talked to 19 News at the beginning of October. She explained she is an animal lover and felt there was no wrong done because she did what she thought was right.
The dogs have since been returned to their owners.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.