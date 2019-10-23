Female victim found shot to death on Wednesday morning in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s East side.
According to investigators, officers were called to the 2500 block of East 109th Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.
Police and paramedics discovered a female victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to her chest.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, there is no suspect information available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.