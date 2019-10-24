Akron Detectives investigating 3 robberies possibly committed by same suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said detectives are "investigating three robberies that were committed by what appears to be the same suspects” between 12:25 p.m. - 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the first robbery occurred at the Subway located on 1033 Kenmore Blvd.
The suspect brandished a silver handgun and stole an unknown amount of money from the register, according to police.
The report stated he fled the scene in a car parked nearby.
Akron Police said the photos below were captured from this first robbery:
The second robbery happened at 3 Guys Pizza Pies located on 1163 E. Tallmadge Ave., according to police.
Police said the suspect entered the restaurant and opened the register while the employee was away from the counter.
As he was stealing the money, an employee approached the suspect and told him to stop, according to police.
Police said the suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
The third robbery occurred at the Circle K located on 1842 Newton St., according to police.
The report stated the suspect brandished a handgun and opened the register.
He then fled the scene in a car parked at a neighboring business’ parking lot with an unknown amount of money.
Akron Police said this photo of the suspect’s car was captured from the third robbery. Police described it as a white four-door, possibly a Chevy Malibu or Impala.
Police described the suspect as 5′8″ tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with grey sleeves, black sweatpants, and a white mask.
According to police, there is a second unknown suspect who acted as the getaway driver.
There is no description of the second suspect at this time.
The Akron Police Department said “we need the help of the public to identify the suspects before they strike again,” and urges anyone with information on these crimes to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
