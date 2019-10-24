Akron Detectives investigating 3 robberies possibly committed by same suspects

The Akron Police Department said “we need the help of the public to identify the suspects before they strike again,” and urges anyone with information on these crimes to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.