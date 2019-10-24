Body of a woman found on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said the body of a woman was found on the city’s East Side Wednesday morning.
According to officers, they responded to the area of E. 93rd and Empire around 8 a.m. for a body in the field.
The victim, whose name has not been released. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said she had been shot.
Witnesses told officers multiple shots were heard around 11 p.m. Tuesday and an older model black van or SUV was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.
