Heart sparing radiation is lowering the risk of heart attacks and other cardiac issues after cancer.

Breast cancer patients protecting their hearts from long term damage
Heart sparing breast cancer radiation treatment at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. (Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Jen Picciano | October 24, 2019 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 4:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When breast cancer patients need treatment on their left side, radiation can leave lasting effects on their hearts.

Beams of radiation meant for the cancerous areas can often pass through patients’ hearts. But the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center is offering heart sparing radiation treatment that offers patients a chance to be actively involved in their care.

“I was mind blown. Who would have thought this was an option to preserve your heart? I was fascinated.”
Sarah Panfil, patient

Using a special breathing apparatus, and their own breath, cancer patients are protecting their hearts.

The results are promising and length of treatment remains the same.

