Breast cancer patients protecting their hearts from long term damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When breast cancer patients need treatment on their left side, radiation can leave lasting effects on their hearts.
Beams of radiation meant for the cancerous areas can often pass through patients’ hearts. But the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center is offering heart sparing radiation treatment that offers patients a chance to be actively involved in their care.
Using a special breathing apparatus, and their own breath, cancer patients are protecting their hearts.
The results are promising and length of treatment remains the same.
