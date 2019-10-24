Cleveland Police find woman gunned down in vacant lot; multiple units investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was found shot to death in a vacant lot Wednesday morning in Cleveland, and now police are working with a handful of tips to find the killer.
The woman, who police are still trying to identify, was found in the 9300 block of Empire Avenue, and residents reported that they heard several gunshots at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police say a black van or SUV was seen leaving the scene.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit, the Special Investigations Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office all converged at the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding the East Side killing is urged to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
