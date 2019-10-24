Cleveland police seek to identify suspects in vehicle accused of throwing object at victim’s car, causing her to crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a group of suspects who allegedly threw something onto the windshield of another car and causing her to crash.
According to police, officers responded to the crash scene on the afternoon of Aug. 20 at the intersection of East 93rd Street and Heath Avenue.
Crash investigators learned that a 24-year-old Cleveland woman driving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling south on East 93rd Street before crashing.
A gray Ford Fusion, believed to have been occupied by three to four African-American females, threw on object at the victim’s windshield, according to police.
The object obstructed the driver’s vision and caused her to crash into a utility pole.
Police said the suspects then taunted the victim, saying, “That’s what you get!”
They also were filming with their cellphones before fleeing the scene, police reported.
The victim was hospitalized for approximately three months after the crash with a broken leg, ankle, and foot, multiple broken ribs, and a broken hip.
Anyone with information about the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Cleveland police.
