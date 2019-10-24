Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 24

Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 24
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges | October 24, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 7:05 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

A fatal crash closed a portion of I-90 in Euclid, but the road has since been open.

On Saturday, expect 67R buses will replace trains east of Tower City. Be prepared for any potential delays before Saturday’s home opener.

Thursday is going to be a mild day, but expect more clouds than sun today.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy day with temperatures in the low 60’s

The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning after 7:10 a.m.

