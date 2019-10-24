Despite the warnings online bullying is on the rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest federal report regarding online bullying is disappointing, the numbers are up and according to Dr. Tatiana Falcone of the Cleveland Clinic, girls are most at risk.
“Boys might use their cell phones and the internet more for games, but girls use their phones and their tablets more for communication, connection and support,” Dr Falcone said.
Dr. Falcone suggests that it is easier for some young people to say hurtful things when they are not face to face, but the message is the same and it can break down the social circle of girls in a hurry.
“If someone is being cyber bullied and this is their main way of communication they might feel isolated and that might impact them more,” Dr. Falcone said.
Fifteen percent of kids between the ages of 12 and 18 say they have been cyber bullied, and those numbers are up since the last federal study was done.
Talking to your kids about cyber bullying is a must, but, the best way to stay ahead of this is to take control of your kids device by checking it frequently.
“It’s important as parents to have these talks with your kids but not only have this talk but randomly check your kids phone,” Dr. Falcone says, “Make sure that each one of the the people who said that they’re friends are real and not people that they don’t know.”
