Drone photos offer bird’s eye view of defunct Geauga Lake in the fall
Geauga Lake opened to the public in 1887.. More than a century later, this is all that's left. (Source: Jeff Holbury, DRONE OHIO)
By John Deike | October 23, 2019 at 9:29 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 9:29 PM

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Overgrown, abandoned and filled with vivid fall colors: welcome to Geauga Lake in October.

The 550-acre park opened to the public in 1887, and closed its door 120 years later (SeaWorld was boarded up in 2000).

Check out these before-and-after photos:

In August, the Aurora Zoning and Planning Commission approved an ambitious development proposal that would breathe new life into the defunct landscape.

More than 300 residential units, as well as a commercial area and a community park, would go up across roughly 250 acres.

The Aurora City Council is now reviewing the plan.

