Drone photos offer bird’s eye view of defunct Geauga Lake in the fall

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Overgrown, abandoned and filled with vivid fall colors: welcome to Geauga Lake in October.
The 550-acre park opened to the public in 1887, and closed its door 120 years later (SeaWorld was boarded up in 2000).
Check out these before-and-after photos:
In August, the Aurora Zoning and Planning Commission approved an ambitious development proposal that would breathe new life into the defunct landscape.
More than 300 residential units, as well as a commercial area and a community park, would go up across roughly 250 acres.
The Aurora City Council is now reviewing the plan.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.