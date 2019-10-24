Our meteorologists predict snowfall will tick upward this season. after a 4-year run of below average totals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If how you feel about the winter is driven by the temperature, then you might want to get ready for some serious mood swings.
The 19 News First Alert Weather Team, including Samantha Roberts, believes we’re in for a bit of a wild ride through the winter.
“I do think we’ll see more frequent interaction with the polar vortex this winter, which means bursts of cold, followed by a warm-up and another burst of cold,” Roberts said. “I think it’s going to be a bit of a roller coaster.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation has a plan for that bitter cold, according to spokesperson Amanda McFarland.
“You’re going to see us use more liquid product this year, a lot more salt brine,” McFarland said.
The ice and cold is a major problem for ODOT.
So is the snow.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas reports that we have been on a nice four year run of below average snowfall totals, but that is coming to an end.
“Right now the thinking is we’ll have above average snowfall. Normally, we get about 70 inches of snow, the prediction we’re going with is 70 to 80 inches,” Nicholas said.
And our forecast comes with the realization that the majority of our snow comes in the form of lake effect, and that lake effect is difficult to predict a few days in advance let alone in a long range forecast.
Our meteorologist Jeff Tanchak believes, however that the up and down temperatures will lead to, for the most part, an open lake most of the winter, which in turn could lead to heavy lake effect snow.
“You may get a think layer of ice out there but its probably not going to freeze over, which means the lake effect season is pretty much going to last all winter, it’s not going to come to an end,” Tanchak said.
Our weather team reports that the snowfall total will follow the storm tracks, and meteorologist Kelly Dobeck says we’ll see enough of that cold air from the north that we will get at least to that average snowfall level.
“Second half of winter there is a better chance of colder air being in place, the polar vortex could be farther south and that means we can see more lake effect snow and more snow systems and colder air,” Dobeck said.
All that cold and snow will be, once again, an expensive proposition for ODOT.
Last year ODOT spent close to $38 million, in Northeast Ohio alone, to keep the roads free of snow and ice, and they report the price of salt is up significantly from last year.
With the long range forecast in place it appears ODOT is in for a busy year.
