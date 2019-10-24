Highway Patrol: 57-year-old West Salem man not wearing seat belt dies after being ejected from car on I-71

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Thomas Gaydosh of West Salem in Guilford Township on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Highway Patrol, Gaydosh was driving a gray 2013 Chrysler 200 southbound on I-71 when he traveled off the right side of the road at 4:48 p.m.
Gaydosh then struck an embankment and vaulted, striking the overpass of Good Road, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Gaydosh was not wearing his seat belt, and was ejected from the car.
The Seville-Guilford EMS crew pronounced Gaydosh dead at the scene, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to the Highway Patrol, the Good Road overpass was inspected by the Ohio Department of Transportation, and no structural damage was found.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was reportedly also assisted on scene by the Montville Police Department and Medina County Coroner’s Office.
