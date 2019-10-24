How to handle a wrong-way driver coming at you on Cleveland’s highways

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In the past year there has been a rash of wrong-way crashes in the Cleveland area, and it happened again this morning killing two.
In a 2012 study of wrong way crashes the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) cited these types of accidents as the most deadly.
“Wrong-way collisions occur relatively infrequently, accounting for only about 3% of accidents on high-speed divided highways, but they are much more likely to result in fatal and serious injuries than are other types of highway accidents” the report said.
The fact that there are so few, but have a high rate of deaths is magnified when you look at the numbers in Ohio for 2018.
“Last year, there were 25 wrong-way crashes in Ohio,” according to Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “This represents 0.01% of all crashes in Ohio last year. There were 16 deaths in wrong way crashes.”
The severity is easy to understand when thinking about speed and head-on crashes.
But it’s amplified because by most drivers never expecting to see a car coming at them, and are slow to react.
“When you have two vehicles meeting head-on at high speed, that’s typically a very severe crash,” Bruning said. “Obviously, no one driving down the highway expects to see a vehicle coming toward them, so there is probably a delayed reaction.”
So what should drivers do, if you can react quickly enough?
“We tend to see wrong way drivers on the left side of the roadway, I assume because they believe they’re in the “driving lane,”” Bruning said. “The best thing to do is to stay in the right lane when you’re driving on the highway. You should be doing that anyway, unless you’re passing another vehicle.”
