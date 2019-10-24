Jefferson Area Local Schools closed Thursday due to shooting threat

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Classes and after school activities are cancelled for Jefferson Area Local Schools on Thursday, Oct. 24 after a school shooting threat was made, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent John Montanaro said a junior high school student informed a bus driver that there was a student at the junior high that made a threat on Wednesday afternoon to “shoot up the school” on Thursday.
The bus driver notified Jr. High Principal Richard Hoyson, who then notified police, according to Superintendent Montanaro.
Superintendent Montanaro said, “I’ve taken the advice of the police to cancel school for tomorrow, this will give the police ample time to assess the threat and do their investigation.”
