More criminal charges filed in Cuyahoga County Jail investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two newly-filed criminal cases raise even more questions about operations at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Serious questions.
When taken together with other developments and indictments, they once again point at the jail being run from higher up in county government than the sheriff’s office.
“The executive and HR are the hiring authority,” is what then Sheriff Clifford Pinkney said in testimony before the Cuyahoga County Council.
He admitted he had little say in running the jail, and no say at all in the hiring of Ken Mills as jail director. A man who had no experience in running a jail was paid far above what the job was advertised as paying.
Seven inmates died under Mills’ watch.
The two new counts are for dereliction of duty. He has already been arraigned for lying to the council about blocking the hiring of nurses.
A paper trail and former nursing supervisor Gary Brack said Mills was lying, that Mills himself was the roadblock. Brack was fired after that by Executive Armond Budish and is suing the county.
Then, there are the disturbing videos of prisoners being beaten while restrained, pepper sprayed, and even, an inmate dying while staff stood by.
A new charge takes it a step farther: A guard using tapes of beatings he illegally downloaded to intimidate other guards, saying he’d release their wrongdoing if they didn’t lie for him about what he had done.
Inmate Chantelle Glass is seen in a video, first being punched by one guard, then pepper sprayed by guard Idris-Farid Clark. Clark’s body camera was off. He is already charged in the beating and now faces felony charges for accessing the video’s of other guards in an effort to protect himself.
It is no secret that all the developments have the council asking, but not getting answers from the Budish administration.
A simple question: Who’s in charge of the jail?
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.