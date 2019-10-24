Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds hang around through tomorrow, rain returns on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good afternoon to you! These pesky clouds will hang around through tonight and into tomorrow.
Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 40s by dawn tomorrow.
Sunshine remains absent during the day on Friday. We could see a passing shower or two, but most areas won’t see much, if anything, in the way of rain. The air mass is pretty dry.
Temperatures on Friday will climb up to about 60°.
Rain returns in a major way by mid-afternoon on Saturday. Rain will linger through Sunday morning, making for dreary conditions for most of the weekend.
