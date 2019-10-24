Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy day with temperatures in the low 60’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Good Morning (or is this still night?), folks,
The powder-puff cold front taking a swipe at us today is only going to generate clouds.
This October air mass is just too dry to squeeze out any moisture.
Today: More clouds than sun with highs in the lower 60s thanks to southwest breezes.
Tonight: The slim risk of a little, light rain here and there amid lows in the mid 40s.
Friday: Grey skies with highs in the upper 50s.
Sat.: Scattered P.M. showers with highs of 60-63.
Sun. Rain early then mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
