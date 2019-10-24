One identified after fatal head-on crash kills two on I-90 in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The medical examiner has identified one of the victims in a fatal head-on crash that killed two early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred during an Ohio Highway State Patrol chase. Police say they tried to pull over a car for speeding around midnight, and it took off down I-90 in Euclid.
Medical officials say that 37-year-old Marvelous Henderson, of Warrensville Heights, was killed in the accident.
It is unsure what car Henderson was driving at the time of the accident.
OSHP said the troopers followed the car east for three miles when the driver did a U-turn near the Euclid Avenue exit. It then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes toward I-90.
A short time later, the car crashed head-on into a white SUV.
I-90 eastbound has since opened between SR-2 and US 20.
