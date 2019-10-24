Drunken highway walker arrested wearing bulletproof vest in Solon; loaded shotgun, machete and ski mask found in car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland man is facing charges after police said he was drunk while walking on a busy highway and in possession of weapons.
Daniel Troutman, 40, pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court to a charge of having a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
On Oct. 21, a Solon Police detective driving on U.S. 422 saw a vehicle with flashing hazard lights parked in the right berm of the eastbound lanes.
The detective then spotted a man, later determined to be Troutman, walking partially in the right lane of the highway.
Police say Troutman was causing heaving traffic on 422 because drivers were slowing down and moving lanes to avoid hitting him.
When the officer turned his emergency lights on, Troutman approached his vehicle and said he had run out of gas.
According to police, Troutman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, smelled of alcohol and told the officer he had consumed two beers.
They said he failed field sobriety tests and it was later determined through a breath test that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .184.
When asked about the bulletproof vest, police said Troutman claimed he was an armed security guard at a pizza shop in Cleveland.
He denied having any weapons on him or in his vehicle, but according to police, they discovered a machete under the driver’s seat along with a loaded shotgun and a ski mask in the trunk.
Police said Troutman was also driving on a suspended license.
In addition to the charge for the loaded shotgun, Troutman was also charged for OVI, having a BAC over .17, driving under suspension and walking in a roadway.
The case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where Troutman is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Oct. 29.
He was released from jail on Thursday after posing a $3,000 personal bond.
Court records show Troutman, who also uses the alias “Daniel Wallace,” has a lengthy criminal history throughout Northeast Ohio, including multiple prior arrests for weapons violations and licenses suspensions.
Troutman, as Wallace, was convicted of a misdemeanor weapons charge in Cleveland Heights in 2002.
He was also arrested on a felony concealed weapons charge in Cleveland in 2012 and later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor weapons charge.
In 2016, records how Lake County Prosecutors dismissed a felony concealed weapons charge against Troutman after a judge granted his motion to suppress evidence.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.