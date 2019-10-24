Police search for endangered 12-year-old male

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A argument with his guardian led a 12-year-old to take off on his bicycle, since then police have been unable to locate a young man.
Deandre Thomas is a 12-year-old black male, who weighs 160 pounds and is 5 foot, 2 inches tall.
Police have searched the area for the Almira 6th grade student but have not been able to find him.
He was last seen in the area of 3350 W. 98th Street. Deandre was wearing a red, black and white coat with army fatigue pants.
If anyone has any information please contact The Cleveland Division of Police at 216.623.5000.
