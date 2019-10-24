Pumpkins roll in a 52-year Chagrin Falls tradition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At midnight on Grove Hill, teens gather for an over 50-year tradition that keeps on rolling.
Yes, the Pumpkin Roll. Dozens of kids took part in this annual Halloween tradition.
Chagrin Falls teens slide down the hill on sleds after smashing the pumpkins.
For weeks, residents leave their pumpkins out on the unspoken agreement that the local kids can steal them and use them for the tradition.
The participants paint the hill in pumpkin guts allowing the road to become perfect for a sled.
There are emergency crews on hand just in case anyone got hurt, but there were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.