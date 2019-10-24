Santa to tap first Great Lakes Christmas Ale keg on Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s favorite Christmas Ale is back, and an icon is set to tap the first Great Lakes Christmas Ale on Thursday afternoon.
Everyone is invited to the brewing party. Doors will open up at 11 a.m.
Brewer Santa will personally deliver and tap the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m.
The Christmas Ale brew is a combination of honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors.
It has been a holiday classic since 1992.
What you need to know:
- Fresh beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts (11 a.m. until sold out)
- DJ Misfit Toy spinning classic & eclectic holiday vinyl (4 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Photos with Santa (4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Christmas Ale yule logs available for purchase
