Santa to tap first Great Lakes Christmas Ale keg on Thursday afternoon

Good morning, #CLE! Who's ready for the #FirstPour? 🎅



Carolers start singing at 10:30AM, doors open at 11AM, and Christmas Ale gets tapped at 11:30AM. See all of our plans (and find out when bottles get released) here: https://t.co/UlBav4U8IJ pic.twitter.com/2HuaC4jsCt