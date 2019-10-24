Student in custody after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a Northeast Ohio school

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A student is in police custody after being accused of threatening to shoot up a Jefferson Local Area School.
According to police, the threat has been eliminated.
Classes will resume on Friday after they were canceled on Thursday due to a student allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.
Superintendent John Montanaro said a junior high school student informed a bus driver that there was a student at the junior high that made a threat on Wednesday afternoon to “shoot up the school” on Thursday.
The bus driver notified Jr. High Principal Richard Hoyson, who then notified police, according to Superintendent Montanaro.
Superintendent Montanaro said, “I’ve taken the advice of the police to cancel school for tomorrow, this will give the police ample time to assess the threat and do their investigation.”
The Jefferson Police Department and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat.
