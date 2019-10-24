Sunny Side Up: Student in Toledo disqualified from cross country meet for wearing hijab

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
Hijab Hooplah: A student-athlete in Toledo is outraged that she wasn’t told that she was disqualified from a cross country meet until after she ran the race.
The reason? She was wearing a hijab.
Everyone from her coach to the refs knew she was ineligible to run the race, but didn’t tell her and give her a chance to fix the problem as they did another runner who had issues with her shorts.
It’s our big talker this morning on Sunny Side Up with Neeha and Julian.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.