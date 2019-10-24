Suspect connected to death of woman on I-90 to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 28-year-old Patrick Carner is in court on Thursday after he is charged in connection to the case of a woman who died on the side of I-90 Monday evening.
Carner is set for his arraignment at 8 a.m.
Police have not given much information about Carner’s involvement in the case. So far, he’s only facing charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Vonnashia Akins died from injuries consistent with a car crash.
On Monday, police said she was pushed out of a moving vehicle.
According to Carner’s attorney, Carner never pushed Akins out of his car.
Instead, he said Akins was trying to jump out of it.
“He wants everybody to know that he didn’t push her out of that vehicle,” Christman said. “It was her reckless actions that put her in a position that the tragic accident occurred.”
