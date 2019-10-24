Trooper hit by alleged drunken driver visits post for the first time since accident (video)

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Julia Tullos | October 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 12:00 PM

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper critically injured when he was struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver going the wrong way on I-71, was able to visit his post Wednesday.

Trooper Jason Phillips was hit on June 27 around 2:40 a.m. on I-71 near Mount Gilead.

Phillips had been sent to the area to locate a possible impaired driver, when his cruiser was hit by a car going south in the north bound lanes.

The crash was so severe, both vehicles caught fire.

Troopers later determined the driver Phillips had been looking for, was the driver who caused the accident.

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help after the crash, was also injured.

Phillips and the Good Samaritan, Koso Tsiboe, were flown to OSU Medical Center.

Tsiboe, 27, of Galloway, was treated and released for a minor leg injury.

The alleged drunken driver is Michael Marchak, 36, of Mansfield. He was taken to OhioHealth-MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield, where he spent several weeks in the hospital.

Marchak has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, OVI and driving under suspension.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

