Two killed after Ohio State Highway Patrol chase ends in crash
I-90 eastbound between SR 2 and US 20 is closed due to the crash. (Source: Dan Stamness)
By 19 News Digital Team | October 24, 2019 at 3:16 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 3:16 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed after a Highway Patrol chase ended in a head-on crash in Euclid.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say they tried to pull over a car for speeding and it took off down I-90.

OSHP said the troopers followed the car east for three miles when the driver did a U-turn near the Euclid Avenue exit. It then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes toward I-90. A short time later, the car crashed head-on into a white SUV.

Troopers say both drivers died in the crash. Their names have not been released at this time.

I-90 eastbound is shut down between SR-2 and US 20, according to ODOT.

