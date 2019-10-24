Two killed after Ohio State Highway Patrol chase ends in crash

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were killed after a Highway Patrol chase ended in a head-on crash in Euclid.
Ohio State Highway Patrol say they tried to pull over a car for speeding and it took off down I-90.
OSHP said the troopers followed the car east for three miles when the driver did a U-turn near the Euclid Avenue exit. It then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes toward I-90. A short time later, the car crashed head-on into a white SUV.
Troopers say both drivers died in the crash. Their names have not been released at this time.
I-90 eastbound is shut down between SR-2 and US 20, according to ODOT.
