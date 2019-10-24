UAW-GM vote continues on tentative contract, final results expected Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voting ends soon for striking GM employees as the company and UAW workers move to end a strike that’s lasted six weeks.
UAW workers in Parma started voting Wednesday morning. Nationwide results are expected to be announced Friday night.
The strike has reportedly cost GM $2 billion.
UAW members in Flint, the second largest in the nation, voted to ratify the new four-year contract.
The local’s Facebook Page said 60.9% voted in favor of the deal. Some experts said that development is a strong indication that the overall passage is on the horizon.
Under the tentative agreement, workers would get an $11,000 signing bonus, a raise in the hourly pay for veteran workers, and a better pathway for temporary workers to become permanent employees.
The union also got GM to concede on efforts to charge employees more for health care.
The shuttered Lordstown plant and two others in the U.S. did not get new products allocated to them under the tentative deal.
It’s a point of contention with some workers saying if it can happen in Lordstown, it can happen anywhere.
"I’m disappointed that they couldn’t secure a product, but they told us they did the best they could,” said Tim O’Hara, president of UAW 1112 in Lordstown. “I think GM was so dug in on splitting apart Local 1112 and shutting this plant down, which is you know not just bad for our members but bad for the Mahoning Valley.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.