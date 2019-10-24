Vaping cartridges will be accepted on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With concerns rising about how safe and healthy electronic cigarettes are, the Drug Enforcement Administration says vaping cartridges will be accepted during the annual drug take back day.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at locations across the country.
For the first time, vaping and electronic cigarettes will be accepted in the initiative.
Nearly 11 million pounds of unwanted and unused prescription medications have been accepted at the DEA event since it started nine years ago.
“I encourage everyone to go into their medicine cabinets this Saturday and safely dispose of their leftover pills and medication,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman said. “We know of far too many heartbreaking stories of addiction that begin with someone abusing or misusing prescription medication. Drug Take Back Day is a way for everyone to get involved in combating this drug epidemic that has devastated so many families here in Ohio.”
