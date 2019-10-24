Wage growth in Cleveland is among the highest in the country in the past year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The website PayScale, that focuses on wage compensation, put out a list of the 10 major metropolitan cities with the largest wage growth over the past year, and Cleveland came in sixth.
According to PayScale wages in Cleveland have increased approximately 3.6% percent from September of last year, to this year.
The biggest wage gains were those in the professional and business services sector in Cleveland, seeing an increase of 5.7%.
“These types of jobs generally pay more than other employment sectors, which is likely why there has been rapid wage growth over the summer,” according to Sudarshan Sampath, director of research at PayScale. “Other fast growing employment sectors include education and health services (2.8 percent) and construction (3.7 percent) all of which pay relatively well in comparison to the previous employment mix.”
When you look at the list of top ten cities with the largest wage increases over the past year something stands out:
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Austin
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego
- Cleveland
- San Jose
- Cincinnati
- Los Angeles
- New York
Among the list are three rust belt cities competing with large metropolitan areas like L.A. and New York, and fast growing communities like Austin and San Diego.
“It’s important to recognize that the PayScale Index is showing the growth rates of wages. So while Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have all seen their wages grow significantly in the past quarter, they were starting from a far lower base and wages in those metros had significant headroom to grow," according to Sampath.
As for large metros that make the list, Sampath said that has a lot to do with the extremely high cost of living in those areas, requiring higher wages just to afford to live there.
As for the future?
“For Cleveland specifically, I think much of its economic fortunes depends on how the local economy adapts to slowing global growth and a potential recession in the next couple of years,” Sampath said.
