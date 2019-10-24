Woman broke into cars, stole credit cards and bought Visa gift cards, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a woman who broke into two at least cars, stole the purses and used the stolen credit cards to purchase Visa gift cards.
Westlake police said the first theft happened between 2 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Bradley Woods in the Metroparks.
A couple had parked their car, locked their purse and wallet inside and went for a walk.
When they returned, the window was broken and the purse and wallet missing.
Police said their credit cards were used at local drug stores to buy Visa gift cards.
The second incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Orange Theory Fitness at Detroit and Bradley.
The victim had her car window broken and purse stolen while inside the fitness center.
Before the victim called police, the suspect had already purchased Visa gift cards.
Westlake police said surveillance video showed the same woman using the stolen credit cards.
According to officers, they also believe she committed other thefts from cars in neighboring cities.
Police are asking for help in identifying her.
If you have any information, please call them at 440-871-3311.
