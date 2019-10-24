Wrong way driver kills himself and an innocent driver after he makes U-turn during high speed chase (graphic video)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A speeding 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix plowed head-on into an innocent driver, triggering a double fatal crash early Thursday morning in Euclid.
This is how it all started: a state trooper pulled over to clock drivers on I-90 east in Euclid. Within moments, the Pontiac sped past. The trooper gave chase.
The driver, 28-year-old Vernon Hayes, Jr. toyed with the trooper by speeding up and slowing down, as if he wanted to take an exit.
Then he sped away at upwards of 90 mph, and made a move that would cost him his life--he made a U-turn onto I-90 west and began driving into oncoming traffic.
Without anywhere to go, he crashed head-on into a 2011 Kia Sportage, driven by 41-year-old Johnell Smith.
Troopers rushed to aid both drivers, pulling Hayes out of his burning vehicle. He was rushed to Richmond Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith was trapped in her smashed up SUV, and was freed after fire and EMS arrived.
She died on the scene.
Looking at Hayes’ past, he had several run-ins with the law, including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and grand theft, almost of them were dismissed.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.