Akron Police arrest group of juveniles who robbed victim with paintball gun

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police responded to the 900 block of Moeller Avenue after receiving a call about a robbery on Thursday, Oct. 24.
According to police, the victim told officers he was walking in the area of Lane Field when he was approached by four juveniles and robbed at gunpoint.
When officers arrived they observed the juveniles running through the park and were able to take three of them into custody without incident.
Police say the child who brandished the gun continued to run and was apprehended at a wooded area by the park.
The paint ball gun used in the robbery was discovered near the suspect.
The four were arrested for aggravated robbery and ranged in age from 11 to 13.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.