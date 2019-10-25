Brunswick Hills man arrested for breaking into home wearing a ski mask, armed with a gun

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Brunswick Hills man is in custody, accused of breaking into a woman’s home wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.
Brunswick police said Jordan Stapleton broke into the home in the 3900 block of Sleepy Hollow Road on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m.
The female victim said Stapleton also threatened her with the gun.
Stapleton is charged with aggravated burglary and locked up in the Medina County Jail.
Police said drugs and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the home.
