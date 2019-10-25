Car crash into pole causes widespread outage for Cleveland Public Power customers on East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power confirmed a car that crashed into a pole by Ivanhoe Road and Yorick Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday has caused about 1,000 customers to lose power.
It is unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the crash at this time.
According to Cleveland Public Power, those left in the dark are in the area of St. Clair Avenue to Euclid Avenue, from East 140th Street to the city limits.
Cleveland Public Power said crews are responding, however, there is no estimate on how long it will take for the power to be restored at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.